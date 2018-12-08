KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police say officers have found a man and woman dead in a house.

Police say officers were called to the house in the 2900 block of Monroe Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Saturday for an unexplained medical emergency. Once there, the officers found the man and woman unresponsive. Medics who arrived on the scene pronounced both dead.

Police say the deaths are being investigated as homicides.

The names of the victims and details of the deaths had not been released by midafternoon Saturday.

Police are asking the public for any information about the deaths.





