KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A federal court jury has ruled in favor of a Kansas City police officer who fatally shot a man in 2010.

The ruling came Friday in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of 40-year-old Kenny Gurley, who was shot in south Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports the shooting occurred after police were called about someone inside a vacant home. The caller and officers didn’t know Gurley had permission to be inside the house, which he was considering buying.

The officers testified that Gurley was carrying a metal pole in each hand and raised them in a threatening manner before an officer shot him.

A cousin testified that Gurley had a metal curtain rod in his hand and raised his hands in surrender when he was shot.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com





