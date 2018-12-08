LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man has been sentenced to five years in a 2014 shooting death of an 18-year-old who wasn’t the intended target.

The case against 25-year-old Allen Charles William Burgess began as a murder charge but prosecutors agreed to a reduced charge because some witnesses were uncooperative.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Burgess entered an Alford plea in July to an amended charge of criminal facilitation to murder Kieara Nicole Green. Defendants who enter an Alford plea do not admit guilt but acknowledge there is evidence to convict them.

Green was among four young women injured when multiple shots were fired into a Lexington home. She died two days later.

Police said Burgess had a long-standing feud with a man who was inside the home at the time of the shooting.

