BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky lawyer has admitted to pocketing more than $1.3 million from clients to pay personal expenses that included gambling losses.

Danny Butler pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Bowling Green to five counts of wire fraud for obtaining money from clients for legal work he didn’t do and to stealing money from estates.

The Courier-Journal reports federal prosecutors said he ran up gambling losses of $1.6 million.

The scheme unraveled when two brothers waiting for proceeds of an estate contacted authorities about Butler’s continued excuses for not turning over the money. Butler, 72, has agreed to be disbarred.

Prosecutors say he committed the offenses between 2009 and 2016. He will be sentenced March 4 and faces a maximum of 100 years in prison and fines up to $1.25 million.

