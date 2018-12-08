FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) - A Salvation Army bell ringer in Colorado is charged with stealing a red kettle containing about $400 in donations.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reported Friday that 27-year-old Nicholas Rosselis-Freeman is accused of taking the money on Nov. 30 at the end of his shift ringing a hand bell and taking donations outside a Fort Collins grocery store. Authorities say he ran off with the kettle full of money when a Salvation Army officer approached to pick it up.

Rosselis-Freeman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of misdemeanor theft and released on $500 bond. No phone number could be found for him.

The Salvation Army says this is the first time one of its kettles has been stolen in Fort Collins.

