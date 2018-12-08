ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico authorities say an Albuquerque man was arrested and accused of DWI after taking an Uber ride from one bar to another and then insisting on getting behind the wheel of his own vehicle.

Police say the Uber driver noticed that 26-year-old Brennan Reese Romero was highly intoxicated late Tuesday night on the ride to a bar parking lot where he got out of the Uber ride and into his truck.

Police told KRQE-TV that the Uber driver then called police and followed Romero’s truck until police caught up and stopped Romero.

He was arrested and jailed on suspicion of aggravated DWI after refusing to take a blood-alcohol test.

No phone is listed under Romero’s name and court records don’t list an attorney who could comment on the allegations.





