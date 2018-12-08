SEATTLE (AP) - A 32-year-old man who shot a woman to death in an Uber after the couple attended a Seattle wedding was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

The Seattle Times reports Cameron Espitia was sentenced Friday for the death of 29-year-old Jennifer Morrison Espitia.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with a firearm Oct. 31.

Authorities said he was in the back of the ride-hailing vehicle and his wife was in the front around midnight on July 2, 2017. The driver said the couple had been arguing.

The driver described hearing a bang and seeing the woman slumped over. Police say he kept driving after the shooting because he feared for his life, eventually letting Espitia out and calling 911.

Officers found Espitia nearby.

In court, her family and friends remembered her as a lively and compassionate woman.

Espitia said in court, “Forgive me, because I never will.”

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.