ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A detective says a man stopped taking psychiatric medicine weeks before authorities say he shot and killed his mother and sister following an argument at an eastern Pennsylvania apartment.

A Lehigh County judge on Friday ordered 35-year-old Zakiiy Carson to stand trial on two counts of criminal homicide in the Oct. 28 shooting deaths outside the Allentown complex.

Detective Erik Landis testified that Carson, who said he had been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, reporting having argued with 52-year-old Latricia Ezell, his mother, and 29-year-old sister, Ashley Campfield.

He went outside to smoke a cigarette, and authorities said he shot the women when they came out. The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that under cross-examination from Carson’s public defender, Landis said Carson brought up his mental health history during his police interview.

___

Information from: The Morning Call, http://www.mcall.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.