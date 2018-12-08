ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 67-year-old man has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences plus 15 years for killing his girlfriend.

Harry Little was sentenced Friday for the death of 59-year-old Sylvia Brown, whose body was found in the backyard of her home in November 2014.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Brown was Little’s third murder victim since 1977.

In 1977, Little confessed to police that he had shot his estranged wife, Sharon Little, in University City.

In December of that year, while out on bail, Little beat 25-year-old Hargrove Bunting to death with a car jack.

He was convicted of second-degree murder for both crimes and served about 17 years before being paroled in 2002. That was before a state law was passed in the 1990s requiring inmates to serve 85 percent of a sentence for violent crimes.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.