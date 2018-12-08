By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 8, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) - Police are still searching for the man who stole a car with three children inside on a Brooklyn street and drove off with them.

The children were found within hours after they disappeared Friday afternoon in an SUV left running while their parents stopped at a store in the Canarsie neighborhood.

Authorities say the two girls and a boy, ages 1, 2 and 8, were taken to a hospital as a precaution and reunited with their parents. They were unharmed.

Police did not release any names, or other details about the incident.


