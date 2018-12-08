MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Police in New Hampshire are seeking a suspect who robbed a bank in Manchester.
Officers were called to the Citizens Bank on Elm Street at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a robbery.
The investigation found that an older white male passed a note claiming he had a weapon and demanding money.
The suspect, described as an older white male wearing a tan jacket over a green hooded sweat-shirt and black knit hat, fled with an undetermined amount of cash.
