Saturday, December 8, 2018

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Police in New Hampshire are seeking a suspect who robbed a bank in Manchester.

Officers were called to the Citizens Bank on Elm Street at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a robbery.

The investigation found that an older white male passed a note claiming he had a weapon and demanding money.

The suspect, described as an older white male wearing a tan jacket over a green hooded sweat-shirt and black knit hat, fled with an undetermined amount of cash.


