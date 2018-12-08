AZTEC, N.M. (AP) - It’s been a year since the community of Aztec in northwestern New Mexico was rocked by a deadly school shooting.

Friday marked a year since a 21-year-old gunman entered Aztec High School and fatally shot two students - Francisco “Paco” Fernandez and Casey Jordan Marquez. He then fired randomly in a hallway and a computer lab, before killing himself as authorities closed in.

Mental health professionals have been sharing coping strategies as school employees are taking steps to help survivors and those affected by the shooting, the Daily Times in Farmington reported.

Principal Warman Hall said school staff members have been engaging with students since early September on how they would handle Friday. The day included working on group art projects, talking with first responders and shortened class periods.

“The kids were really keen on doing something that is focused on life and coming together to support one another,” Hall said.

Safe space lounges were also set up around campus for students felt overwhelmed by the day. Therapists and counselors were also on hand to talk with students.

Psychologists and area therapists are urging anyone affected by the incident to find someone they trust to speak to about their feelings.

Joel Dvoskin, a psychologist at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, said the most important thing to remember is everyone processes trauma differently and could experience grief months or years later.

“Everyone is different. Respecting those differences is really important,” Dvoskin said.

Rick Quevedo, CEO of Desert View Family Counseling, said his office saw an increase in clients following the shooting and leading to the start of the school year.

Quevedo suggested people avoid things that could trigger an emotional reaction, including avoiding social media and reading news stories about similar incidents that have occurred nationwide.

“I think it’s important to validate the kids’ feelings because there is not a right or wrong way to feel,” said Ja’ Nece Avery, truancy court coordinator at Desert View Family Counseling.

The therapists spoke about how it’s OK for secondary victims, who may not have been involved in the shooting, to feel affected by it.

“I’ve had a lot of people who feel guilty for being affected because they weren’t in the school when it happened or in the classrooms where it happened,” said McKenzie Dunlap, a therapist at Cottonwood Clinical Services. “I think it’s just validating, that no matter what your distance to it was, it affects the whole community.”

___

Information from: The Daily Times, http://www.daily-times.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.