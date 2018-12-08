PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A nurse at the Providence VA Medical Center has admitted that he removed liquid opioids from vials at the hospital for his own personal use and filled the vials back up with saline.

Thirty-five-year-old Jared Scott, of West Warwick, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to charges of tampering with a consumer product and acquiring a controlled substance by deception and subterfuge. The two charges carry a combined total of 14 years in prison upon conviction.

Scott told the judge he accessed vials meant for patients in a locked storage cart on several occasions in 2017 in October and November.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 5.

The case was investigated by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Food and Drug Administration.





