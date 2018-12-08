SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A male registered nurse convicted of sexually abusing female patients at Salt Lake City-area hospitals has been sentenced to maximum sentences that will keep him in prison at least 11 years and possibly for life.

Judge Vernice Trease sentenced 55-year-old Adam Tae Kyun Lim of Herriman on Friday to two five-year-to-life terms for convictions of object rape and to 1-15 years for forcible sexual abuse.

The terms will run consecutively, so Lim must serve at least 11 years before being considered for parole.

Three victims testified during Lim’s trial but prosecutor Kaye Lynn Wootton said they couldn’t return for the sentencing because it was too much of a violation to relive the pain Lim caused.

Lim plans to appeal. His defense argued during the trial that the victims were mistaken.





