UMATILLA, Ore. (AP) - Oregon authorities are investigating the death of an inmate.
Officials tell KATU-TV that Brandon Smithson died Thursday at a Portland hospital.
Smithson had been an inmate at the Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla in eastern Washington.
Officials haven’t released details of Smithson’s death.
___
Information from: KATU-TV, http://www.katu.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.