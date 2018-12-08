OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An Omaha man has pleaded guilty to charges in the May hit-and-run crash that left a 2-year-old boy dead.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 25-year-old Davionne Collier pleaded guilty Friday to leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death and misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide. Collier faces up to five years in prison when he’s sentenced Feb. 13.

Police say Collier was driving a sport utility vehicle that collided with a car on May 28, fatally injuring 2-year-old Devon Morris and seriously injuring another child and three other people. Police say Collier and a passenger in his SUV walked away from the crash scene.

