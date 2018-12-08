NEW YORK (AP) - Police say an FBI agent has been shot in the shoulder in New York City.
New York City police say the agent was shot while on duty at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn.
Details of the shooting including the agent’s gender were not immediately available.
The agent was taken to a hospital. No arrests have been made.
