NEW YORK (AP) - Police say an FBI agent has been shot in the shoulder in New York City.

New York City police say the agent was shot while on duty at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn.

Details of the shooting including the agent’s gender were not immediately available.

The agent was taken to a hospital. No arrests have been made.





