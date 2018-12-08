LYNN, Mass. (AP) - Authorities say a 29-year-old man was the person whose burned dead body was found near a playground in Massachusetts.

The Essex district attorney’s office on Saturday identified the man as Tito Lopez-Ebanks, of Lynn. A person walking a dog discovered the body Thursday afternoon at Frey Park in Lynn.

The district attorney’s office says the death is considered suspicious and state police are assisting in the investigation.

The body was found about four months after a teenager’s body was discovered in a different park in Lynn. Seventeen-year-old Herson Rivas’ body was found Aug. 2 near the Henry Avenue Playground. Six members of the street gang MS-13 were recently charged in Rivas’ killing.

It’s not clear whether the two deaths are related.

The version corrects that Lopez-Ebanks was 29, not 19.





