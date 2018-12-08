COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio’s capital city say a 16-year-old youth has been fatally shot after he pointed a gun at an undercover officer during a sting aimed at robberies of people after social media sales.

Columbus police say a Special Weapons and Tactics officer had set a meeting Friday evening to finalize an online deal. Police say other SWAT officers were providing cover in an operation set up in response to multiple reports of robberies after deals made on social media.

As the suspect robbed the officer at gunpoint, police say, another officer shot him. He died at a hospital.

Police identified him as Julius Ervin Tate Jr.

The officers involved are on administrative leave pending investigation of the shooting. None was injured.





