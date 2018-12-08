HENRIETTA, N.Y. (AP) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of his father inside a Rochester-area home.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies tell the Democrat and Chronicle that Fabian Vazquez shot his 48-year-old father, Dezerick Brooks, around 5:30 p.m. Friday inside Vazquez’s home in the Rochester suburb of Henrietta.

Brooks was found inside the residence with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vazquez was arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder early Saturday. It’s not clear if he has an attorney who can speak for him.

Vazquez was jailed without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Information from: Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, http://www.democratandchronicle.com





