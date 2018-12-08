BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for a North Carolina man who pleaded guilty to killing an 81-year-old former sheriff.

The Billings Gazette reported Friday 58-year-old Donald Mack Gray Jr. has pleaded guilty in the June 10 stabbing death of William Joy of Billings. Joy was once sheriff of Big Horn County.

No sentencing date has been set.

Authorities say Gray wanted to return to North Carolina when he spotted Joy and forced him to drive at knifepoint. Prosecutors say he stabbed Joy after Joy tried to attract attention.

Gray also faces a murder charge in Junction City, Kansas, where he’s accused of killing 59-year-old Tamra Ann Gibson of Asheville, North Carolina. Her body was found in Junction City in May, and her car was found in Laramie, Wyoming, in June.

