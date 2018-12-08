PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) - Nye County authorities say a sheriff’s SWAT team member fatally shot a man who pointing a gun at him after earlier shooting during a standoff with deputies who had responded to reports of the man firing outside his home.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the man killed Thursday night as 46-year-old Jason Paul O’Bannon and officials said people in the area had hunkered down while O’Bannon was shooting in his yard.

Segments of body-camera video released by the Sheriff’s Office showed O’Bannon yelling, behaving erratically and firing several shots as officers attempted to negotiate with him.

Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said the SWAT team member fired four shots after O’Bannon pointed his weapon at him.

No other injuries were reported.





