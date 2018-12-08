BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) - Police say investigators are questioning an 18-year-old man about the death of his father in Broken Arrow.

Officer James Koch says in a news release that police were called to a home Friday afternoon for a welfare check, but were not initially allowed into the home by the son.

Koch says after the son relented and allowed officers inside, the man was found dead.

No names have been released.

Koch says the man who was found dead was in his early to mid-40s.





