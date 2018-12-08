PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say an arrest has been made in the killing of a woman found dead in a Phoenix apartment.

Phoenix police spokesman Vincent Lewis says 54-year-old Anna Collum was being held in a Pima County jail Saturday. She is expected to be transported back to Phoenix.

Police on Wednesday responded to an apartment on North Black Canyon Highway and found 67-year-old Priscilla Lefevre dead.

Investigators have not released details about her death except that foul play is suspected.

Lewis says the suspect was located in Tucson. He did not say how she and the victim knew each other.

It was not immediately known if Collum had retained an attorney.





