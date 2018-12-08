MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Nearly 60 organizations from across Vermont are calling for inclusion and respect at a time when the number of hate crimes in the state is up by more than a third.

Last month an FBI report showed there were 34 reported hate crime in Vermont in 2017, up from 25 in 2016, an increase of 36 percent.

The Times Argus reports a statement on behalf of the arts and cultural leaders released through the Vermont Humanities Council says there is “evidence of escalating hatred and bigotry is right here in Vermont.”

It says that each organization will undertake programming to advance dialogue and healing.

They are also inviting other organizations to “work for a kinder and more thoughtful Vermont, and build creative, healthy, welcoming communities for all.”





