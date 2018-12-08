CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming man has pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide after a police chase in Cheyenne that ended with a crash that killed one person.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Aaron Higine entered his plea Friday. In exchange, prosecutors dropped six charges including eluding, reckless driving and methamphetamine possession.

Prosecutors say the 27-year-old Higine was driving a stolen pickup on July 14 when a Wyoming Highway Patrol officer tried pull him over. They say Higine drove off at speeds up to 80 mph (130 kilometers per hour).

The pickup swerved to avoid another vehicle, drove off the road and rolled. A woman was ejected from the front passenger seat of the pickup and died at the scene.

Prosecutors say they’ll recommend a 16- to 20-year prison term. No sentencing date was set.

