By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 9, 2018

PHOENIX (AP) - Police in Phoenix say two people are hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting.

They say officers and fire personnel were dispatched around 7 p.m. Saturday to an apartment complex.

Police say both adult victims were taken to a hospital.

Their names and ages haven’t been released.

Police say they’re still searching for the shooter.


