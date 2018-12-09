PHOENIX (AP) - Police in Phoenix say two people are hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting.
They say officers and fire personnel were dispatched around 7 p.m. Saturday to an apartment complex.
Police say both adult victims were taken to a hospital.
Their names and ages haven’t been released.
Police say they’re still searching for the shooter.
