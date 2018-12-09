Rep. Adam Schiff, who is in line to chair the House Intelligence Committee next year, says Congress is in touch with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s people about bringing Mr. Cohen back to testify to Congress again.

Mr. Schiff said Sunday that Mr. Cohen can shed light on individuals at the Trump Organization on the “core issue” of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether or not Mr. Trump colluded or conspired with Russia to affect the 2016 election.

“And so, who are those Trump Organization officials? Are they family members of the president? What is the evidence they have? It looks like this is separate and apart from the evidence on the Trump Tower Moscow deal,” Mr. Schiff, California Democrat, said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Federal prosecutors late last week said Mr. Cohen should serve “substantial” prison time for tax evasion and for paying hush money to women who allegedly had sexual relationships with President Trump prior to the 2016 campaign, though court filings did not include any direct evidence that Mr. Trump colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election.

Mr. Cohen also recently pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about the extent to which he discussed a potential deal for a Trump Tower Moscow with then-candidate Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Mr. Cohen also told prosecutors that he made hush money payments to women who said they had affairs with Mr. Trump before the campaign at the direction of Mr. Trump, which could implicate the president on campaign finance charges.

“There’s a very real prospect that on the day Donald Trump leaves office, the Justice Department may indict him, that he may be the first president in quite some time to face the real prospect of jail time,” Mr. Schiff said.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.