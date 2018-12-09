ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Investigators have identified the body of a woman found by a fisherman in Tampa Bay.

The St. Petersburg Police Department on Sunday identified the woman in a statement as 26-year-old Sheila Capone.

The police department says the investigation into her death is still ongoing.

A fisherman found her body Saturday floating in the bay near the Howard Frankland Bridge.

Authorities say there’s no threat to the public.





