ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Investigators have identified the body of a woman found by a fisherman in Tampa Bay.
The St. Petersburg Police Department on Sunday identified the woman in a statement as 26-year-old Sheila Capone.
The police department says the investigation into her death is still ongoing.
A fisherman found her body Saturday floating in the bay near the Howard Frankland Bridge.
Authorities say there’s no threat to the public.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.