WHEATON, Ill. (AP) - A woman who authorities say secretly created a stamp with the signature of her boss at a suburban Chicago dental office and applied that stamp to more than $400,000 in checks made out to her own business has been arrested.

The Pioneer Press reports that 56-year-old Roxana Dusanek of Crest Hill is charged with criminal counts of theft and forgery and was booked into the DuPage County Jail.

The county’s state’s attorney’s office alleges that Dusanek made out the checks between February 2014 and June 2017 while she worked at the Hinsdale dental office as a bookkeeper before other employees uncovered the scheme.

Dusanek remained in jail on Sunday after a judge set her bond at $300,000. It was not immediately clear if she has retained an attorney.





