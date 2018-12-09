DENVER (AP) - Prosecutors say a police officer in suburban Denver was justified when he shot and killed a man following a chase.
The Adams County District Attorney’s Office says the Westminster officer was responding to reports of a shoplifter who had threatened a department store security employee with a knife Aug. 2.
The Denver Post reports the suspect, 58-year-old Michael Gonzales, fled in his car and was pursued through a neighborhood. Investigators say he was shot multiple times when he sped his car in reverse directly at the officer following the chase.
Adams County District Attorney Dave Young says the officer “used a reasonable amount of force at the time he fired his weapon.”
Gonzales had a lengthy criminal record dating back to 1979, including arrests for burglaries, assaults, thefts and escapes.
