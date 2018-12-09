Sen. Angus King said on Sunday that President Trump’s actions have not yet risen to the level of impeachment.

“The standard in the Constitution is high crimes and misdemeanors — it’s a very high standard,” Mr. King, a Maine independent who caucuses with Senate Democrats, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Mr. King said he’s a “conservative” when it comes to impeachment.

“I think it’s [a] last resort and only when the evidence is clear of a really substantial legal violation,” he said. “We may get there, but we’re not there now.”

In newly filed court papers, federal prosecutors say that Michael Cohen, the president’s former lawyer, admitted that he acted at the president’s direction when he made two hush money payments to women who alleged they had affairs with Mr. Trump before he took office.

Mr. Cohen had already pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws by making the payments.

Mr. Trump denies having had a sexual relationship with either of the women, adult film actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, and says he didn’t direct Mr. Cohen to break the law.





