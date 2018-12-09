DELAND, Fla. — A Florida veterinarian is suing for defamation after a dog owner posted a harsh review of his clinic on Yelp.

Dr. Thomas MacPhail says he filed the lawsuit because the dog owner had smeared his clinic in DeLand, Florida, located halfway between Orlando and Daytona Beach.

The dog owner, Thomas Lloyd, complained about the DeLand Animal Hospital in a Yelp review after he took his ill standard poodle, Rembrandt, there last March.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that staff at the clinic told Lloyd that Rembrandt required surgery. However, they later concluded that the dog wasn’t stable enough for surgery and discharged the poodle.

Lloyd took Rembrandt to another clinic where the dog was euthanized.

MacPhail’s attorney says the legal fight would end if Lloyd took down the review.





