BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A 70-year-old driver involved in a fatal crash with a bicyclist has been charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

The Idaho Statesman reports 70-year-old Mary A. Curtis of Eagle could face a year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office investigated the Aug. 13 crash that killed 71-year-old Joann Baker in Eagle.

Curtis told investigators she was looking at a stopped school bus and did not see the bicyclist.

Baker died from her injuries at a hospital.

Court records say Curtis was charged with a misdemeanor and not a felony because she acted “without gross negligence and without malice.”

She is scheduled for arraignment Dec. 19.

Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com





