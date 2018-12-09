PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence a former Providence city councilman who pleaded no contest to embezzling from a youth track program to three years in prison.

WPRI-TV reports that prosecutors in a sentencing memorandum to the judge say Kevin Jackson’s actions are “more severe” than the crimes that landed former House Speaker Gordon Fox behind bars. The former Democratic lawmaker pleaded guilty in 2015 to corruption for accepting a bribe and misusing campaign funds.

The 60-year-old Jackson faces sentencing Wednesday.

Prosecutors say the Democrat embezzled more than $105,000 donated to the Providence Cobras, a track program he founded for underprivileged youths.

Jackson’s attorneys are asking for probation. They say he self-funded the program for many years and it has had a positive impact on more than 1,000 children.

