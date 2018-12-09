TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Detectives are investigating the death of an inmate at a jail near Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said that Mauricio Blanco became unresponsive while at the Falkenburg Road Jail Saturday night.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Detective say it isn’t yet known what caused his initial condition, and the cause of death hasn’t been determined.

Blanco was booked into the jail last month for battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence and possession of cannabis. At the time, he was out on bond for a previous cannabis possession charge.

His bond was revoked because of the new charges.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.