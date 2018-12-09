BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts community college is beefing up its cybersecurity after hackers stole $800,000 through an infected email.

Cape Cod Community College President John Cox tells the Cape Cod Times the email appeared to come from another college and the person who clicked on it didn’t have any suspicions at first.

College IT officials ran a diagnostics test and found an infected virus. The virus was quarantined too late.

Cox says the malware targeted the college’s financial transactions and nine fraudulent transactions were made.

He says the bank and the FBI are working to recover the money, and so far almost $279,000 has been returned to the college.

The college has replaced all infected hard drives and will continue to install next-generation protection software across the Barnstable campus.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.