President Trump on Sunday accused former FBI Director James Comey of lying to Congress during Mr. Comey’s closed-door appearance with lawmakers on Friday.

“Leakin’ James Comey must have set a record for who lied the most to Congress in one day. His Friday testimony was so untruthful!” the president said on Twitter.

“This whole deal is a Rigged Fraud headed up by dishonest people who would do anything so that I could not become President. They are now exposed!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

GOP lawmakers called Mr. Comey to testify Friday about the FBI’s decisions during the 2016 campaign.

Mr. Comey said that an FBI counterintelligence investigation initially started as a probe into four Americans and whether or not they were a part of the Russian effort to interfere in the 2016 election - not into Mr. Trump or his campaign.

Mr. Trump also asserted that on 245 occasions, Mr. Comey told House investigators that he “didn’t know, didn’t recall, or couldn’t remember things when asked.”

“Opened investigations on 4 Americans (not 2) - didn’t know who signed off and didn’t know Christopher Steele,” the president tweeted, referring to the author of a dossier that contained allegations of ties between Mr. Trump and Russia. “All lies!”

Mr. Comey on Friday said that lawmakers “came up empty” in their “desperate attempt to find anything that can be used to attack the institutions of justice investigating this president.”

Mr. Comey, who Mr. Trump ousted from his post as FBI director in May 2017, is supposed to return to Capitol Hill to testify again soon.

“In the long run, it’ll make no difference because facts are stubborn things,” Mr. Comey said on Twitter.





