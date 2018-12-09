SARASOTA, Fla. — A prosecutor in Florida has been fired after his campaign’s Facebook page “liked” a social media comment that made derogatory statements about Hispanics.

Assistant State Attorney Joshua Schueneman on Friday lost his job in the State Attorney’s Office that covers Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties.

He had run unsuccessfully to be a DeSoto County judge last August.

The Facebook page of Schueneman’s campaign last March “liked” a post by a woman who made comments that insulted Hispanic residents in the town of Arcadia, the county seat.

Schueneman told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune earlier this week that he didn’t personally “like” the comment and that the campaign’s Facebook page was controlled by a campaign committee.

Schueneman had been with the State Attorney’s Office since 2015.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.