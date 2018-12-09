LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man has been charged with spending more than $332,000 intended for his mother’s nursing home care.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports a federal grand jury Friday indicted John Jerome O’Hara of Lexington on bank fraud, wire fraud and access device fraud charges.

The indictment says O’Hara was acting as his mother’s power of attorney when he wrote checks to himself and others from her bank accounts for expenses such as vacations, entertainment and cell phone plans.

The indictment says he wasn’t authorized to spend his mother’s assets for his own use.

It says O’Hara failed to pay his mother’s living expenses at a retirement community, forcing other family members to pay her bills. He also failed to make mortgage payments on his mother’s home, which went into foreclosure.

___

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.