COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio lawmakers have approved creation of a statewide database of violent offenders under legislation named for a college student who disappeared while bicycling and was found slain.

The bill named for Sierah Joughin (JAW’-gihn) and known as “Sierah’s Law” was approved this week. It will take effect if it’s signed by Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik).

The database of people convicted of violent crimes would be for law enforcement use. Offenders would have to register when they’re released from prison.

The man convicted of kidnapping and aggravated murder in Joughin’s 2016 death in Fulton county had been convicted decades earlier of abducting another woman riding a bicycle. James Worley has been sentenced to the death penalty in Joughin’s slaying.

The bill passed the Senate Thursday by a 24-3 vote.





