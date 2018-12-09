NEWARK, Del. (AP) - Authorities in Delaware say they’ve arrested a man who deliberately started a fire in a motel room.

Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael G. Chionchio said Larry E. O’Neal Jr. has been charged with arson and another felony for allegedly igniting items on purpose inside a room of a Newark Super 8 Motel.

The fire started Thursday evening and is estimated to have caused $100,000 worth of damage.

Chionchio said O’Neal was committed to the Young Correctional Institute.





