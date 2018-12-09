NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP) - Police say an involuntary manslaughter charge has been filed against a western Pennsylvania man who was unloading a gun that went off, killing a 15-year-old youth.

New Castle police said the youth and a friend went to a home to meet other friends at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said a man met them at the door with a gun and let them in, but as he removed the weapon’s magazine and began to clear the chamber, it discharged, hitting 15-year-old Zach Mulford.

Police said the man fled but later turned himself in and showed officers where to find the weapon, which police said had been stolen. Nineteen-year-old Kyle Harris is charged in Lawrence County with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and receiving stolen property; court documents don’t list an attorney.





