PITTSBURGH (AP) - Authorities say a man was grazed in the head by a bullet in an apparent road rage shooting in Pittsburgh over the weekend.

Pittsburgh police say the driver said he was crossing the Fort Duquesne Bridge on the city’s North Side at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday when he apparently angered another driver.

Police say the other driver fired a single shot at the man, grazing the top of his head and shattering the front driver and passenger windows.

Officers found the injured man at a gas station being treated by emergency medical technicians. He was taken to a local hospital and listed in stable condition. No arrests were immediately announced.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.