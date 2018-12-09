LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles police say a man sleeping inside a parked car was killed when his vehicle was struck by a hit-and-run motorist, who ran from the scene.

Officer Norma Eisenman says the crash occurred around 3:20 a.m. Saturday in the Pacoima area.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

KABC-TV reports beer bottles and drug paraphernalia were found inside the suspect’s pickup truck.





