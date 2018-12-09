PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police and transit officers are investigating the early morning stabbing of a man on a trolley in west Philadelphia.

Police say the 39-year-old man was stabbed in his neck, shoulder and chest just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority trolley.

The victim was taken to Presbyterian Hospital and listed in stable condition. Police said a suspect was arrested and a weapon recovered. They said the motive for the stabbing is unknown.

SEPTA spokesman Andrew Bush told The Philadelphia Inquirer that there didn’t seem to be any kind of altercation leading up to the stabbing, which he characterized as a rare event on the SEPTA system.





