NEWPORT, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire police are investigating an incident that led to one person being hospitalized after being shot in Newport.

Police say the shooting occurred about 2:20 p.m. Saturday on Oak Street and followed an incident involving two vehicles.

The shooting victim, whose name and gender were not released, was taken to the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. There is no word on the condition of the victim.

The Valley News reports that Sullivan County Attorney Marc Hathaway, who spoke at an evening news conference, wouldn’t say if a suspect was at large, but “If there was imminent danger, we would let people know.”

Newport Police Chief Jim Burroughs says investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident, but “we’ve got a lot of work to do.”





