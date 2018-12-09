NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - A high-ranking Connecticut firefighter is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a woman over a pair of boots.

Police say New Haven Battalion Chief Herschel Wadley was arrested last week and charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct. He is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 18.

Police say an off-duty Wadley became upset when a woman who works for the vendor that supplies equipment to the department told him the $100 boots he wanted were not on the city approved clothing list.

Police allege Wadley told the women to “fudge” the paperwork, threatened to steal the boots, then grabbed the back of the woman’s neck and shook her.

He was placed on administrative leave.

Wadley denied touching the woman and said his threat to steal the boots was a joke.





