DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A suspect in the murder of two men in Florida was denied bond after screaming from a wheelchair during his bond hearing.

The Daytona Beach Police tweeted that Damon Kemp was denied bond on Sunday and remained at the Volusia County Jail.

He faces two counts of second degree murder.

Authorities identified the victims on Saturday as Trey Ingraham and Jordan Paden. Both were 19 years old, and Ingraham had been a student at Bethune-Cookman University.

Detectives say neighbors failed in their duties by not calling police after hearing gunshots Thursday evening.

Orlando television station WFTV reports that during the bond hearing Kemp screamed repeatedly after being wheeled into the courtroom.

