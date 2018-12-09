NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Police Department says a police officer has been wounded and a suspect killed in a Staten Island shooting.

The NYPD says it happened shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday on Lyman Avenue.

In a tweet, the department says the officer is in critical but stable condition.

WNBC-TV reports that the shooting happened at a complex of two-story apartment buildings north of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. A witness told the station that she heard 4 to 6 shots.

The shooting came just a day after an FBI agent was shot in Brooklyn.

A spokesman for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says on Twitter that he has been briefed and will likely visit the officer on Monday.

The male suspect was shot and has died.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.